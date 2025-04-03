 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Cindric -2.jpeg
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity throwback schemes at Darlington Raceway
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Bat Speed Risers and Fallers: Breakouts coming for Pete-Crow Armstrong and Ryan Mountcastle?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ganneint_250403.jpg
Ganne adjusted to a different feel in Round 2
nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Cindric -2.jpeg
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity throwback schemes at Darlington Raceway
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Bat Speed Risers and Fallers: Breakouts coming for Pete-Crow Armstrong and Ryan Mountcastle?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ganneint_250403.jpg
Ganne adjusted to a different feel in Round 2
nbc_golf_heckint_250403.jpg
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Jamion Christian returns from overseas to replace Phil Martelli Jr. as Bryant’s basketball coach

  
Published April 3, 2025 02:32 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant has hired Jamion Christian to replace Phil Martelli Jr. as its men’s basketball coach, the school announced.

Christian will move to the Rhode Island school after spending the last two seasons as coach of Pallacanestro Trieste of the Italian Professional Basketball League. Christian also has had prior head coaching jobs at George Washington, Siena and Mount St. Mary’s.

Bryant won 23 games, a school record for its Division I era that started in 2008, and swept the America East regular-season and tournament championships. The Bulldogs lost to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Martelli left five days later to take the VCU job.

“I am so excited to have a chance to lead the Bryant basketball program,” Christian said. “My level of appreciation comes from all the success they have had recently but also the incredible progression this program has been on since turning Division I.”

During Christian’s six seasons at Mount St. Mary’s, he coached against Bryant when the Bulldogs were members of the Northeast Conference. Bryant moved to America East in 2022.

“Each time I played here I was amazed at the talent and the passion of the fan base,” he said.

Christian, 42, said he and his family missed college basketball while they were overseas.

“As the head coach I am looking forward to enhancing the momentum that we have as a program,” he said. “We will compete. We will play with joy. We will show how powerful connection can be. We will elevate those around us with our actions. It’s a Great Day to be a Bulldog!”