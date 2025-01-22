 Skip navigation
Jihad, Quaintance help Arizona State beat No. 23 West Virginia 65-57 to snap skid

  
Published January 21, 2025 11:50 PM
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Basheer Jihad scored 17 points, freshman Jayden Quaintance had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season, and Arizona State beat No. 23 West Virginia 65-57 on Tuesday night.

BJ Freeman added 14 points and Adam Miller scored 10 for the Sun Devils (11-7, 2-5 Big 12), who broke a four-game losing streak.

Big 12 leading scorer Javon Small had 14 points and Jonathan Powell added 12 for West Virginia (13-5, 4-3).

West Virginia went on a 15-1 run to jump ahead 17-11 but was held to six points over the final eight minutes of the first half. The Mountaineers relinquished the lead and never regained it after halftime.

Takeaways

Arizona State: The Sun Devils won for the first time on the road in the debut of freshman Trevor Best. He was playing high school ball last month in Wilson, North Carolina, then committed to Arizona State, reclassified to the 2024 class and joined the team. Best, who went scoreless in three minutes, helps shore up a lineup at guard after Austin Nunez was lost for the season with a foot injury. In addition, second-leading scorer Joson Sanon has missed several games with an ankle injury.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers were flat after an emotional 64-57 win over then-No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday night.

Key moment

Arizona State went on a 14-0 run spanning both halves and took its largest lead, 37-24, on a dunk by Quaintance with 15:34 left. West Virginia got no closer than four the rest of the game.

Key stat

West Virginia shot 31% (18 of 58) from the floor. Small went 2 of 11, missing all eight 3-points attempts after scoring 27 against Iowa State.

Up next

On Saturday, Arizona State hosts No. 3 Iowa State while West Virginia plays at Kansas State.