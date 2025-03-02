 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC Trojans, JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins scores 30, No. 4 USC defeats No. 2 UCLA to win regular-season title in Big Ten debut
Iowa State Cyclones' Milan Momcilovic
Momcilovic scores 17 and No. 9 Iowa State survives for 84-67 win against No. 22 Arizona
Florida Gators' Will Richard
Richard scores 25 points to help No. 3 Florida hand No. 12 Texas A&M its 4th consecutive loss, 89-70

Top Clips

uconnprovidence.jpg
Highlights: UConn powers past Providence
xaviercreightonmarch.jpg
Highlights: Xavier steamrolls Creighton
nbc_cbb_bigeast_250301.jpg
St. John’s ends magical year with Big East title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC Trojans, JuJu Watkins
JuJu Watkins scores 30, No. 4 USC defeats No. 2 UCLA to win regular-season title in Big Ten debut
Iowa State Cyclones' Milan Momcilovic
Momcilovic scores 17 and No. 9 Iowa State survives for 84-67 win against No. 22 Arizona
Florida Gators' Will Richard
Richard scores 25 points to help No. 3 Florida hand No. 12 Texas A&M its 4th consecutive loss, 89-70

Top Clips

uconnprovidence.jpg
Highlights: UConn powers past Providence
xaviercreightonmarch.jpg
Highlights: Xavier steamrolls Creighton
nbc_cbb_bigeast_250301.jpg
St. John’s ends magical year with Big East title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Joplin scores 17, No. 21 Marquette beats Georgetown 76-61

  
Published March 1, 2025 11:53 PM

WASHINGTON — David Joplin had 17 points in No. 21 Marquette’s 76-61 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

Joplin added nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East Conference). Ben Gold scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Kam Jones had 13 points and went 6 of 14 from the field (0 for 5 from 3-point range).

Micah Peavy led the Hoyas (16-13, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Curtis Williams added 14 points for Georgetown. Jordan Burks also had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Marquette took the lead with 14:01 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-22 at halftime, with Gold racking up 13 points. Marquette was outscored by Georgetown in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Chase Ross led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Up next for Marquette is a matchup Wednesday with UConn on the road. Georgetown hosts Villanova on Tuesday.