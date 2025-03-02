Joplin scores 17, No. 21 Marquette beats Georgetown 76-61

WASHINGTON — David Joplin had 17 points in No. 21 Marquette’s 76-61 victory over Georgetown on Saturday.

Joplin added nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East Conference). Ben Gold scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Kam Jones had 13 points and went 6 of 14 from the field (0 for 5 from 3-point range).

Micah Peavy led the Hoyas (16-13, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. Curtis Williams added 14 points for Georgetown. Jordan Burks also had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Marquette took the lead with 14:01 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-22 at halftime, with Gold racking up 13 points. Marquette was outscored by Georgetown in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Chase Ross led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Up next for Marquette is a matchup Wednesday with UConn on the road. Georgetown hosts Villanova on Tuesday.