 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports
MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports
MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Fantasy Baseball Outfield Overview: How to rank a healthy Kyle Tucker; Woods, Chourio, Langford on the verge

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Joseph scores 18 as Providence defeats Butler 84-65

  
Published January 9, 2025 12:42 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Bensley Joseph helped lead Providence over Butler on Wednesday night with 18 points off the bench in an 84-65 victory.

Joseph added five rebounds for the Friars (8-8, 2-3 Big East Conference). Jayden Pierre went 7 of 16 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 18 points. Wesley Cardet Jr. went 7 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

The Bulldogs (7-9, 0-5) were led by Pierre Brooks, who posted 17 points. Butler also got 17 points and two steals from Jahmyl Telfort. Patrick McCaffery had 12 points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ eighth straight.

Providence took the lead with 5:21 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-29 at halftime, with Ryan Mela racking up eight points. Providence outscored Butler by 11 points over the final half, while Joseph led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Providence hosts Seton Hall and Butler hosts Creighton.