Julian Reese scores 19 points, helps No. 13 Maryland pull away from Northwestern for 74-61 win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal-West Virginia vs TCU
Van Lith scores 19, Prince has double-double as No. 8 TCU beats No. 16 WVU 71-65 in Big 12 semifinal
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kiki Iriafen’s double-double sends No. 2 Southern Cal past Michigan 82-70, into Big Ten title game

Top Clips

mpx_round_3.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_pl_update_250308.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest edge past Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Breakdown
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal-West Virginia vs TCU
Van Lith scores 19, Prince has double-double as No. 8 TCU beats No. 16 WVU 71-65 in Big 12 semifinal
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kiki Iriafen’s double-double sends No. 2 Southern Cal past Michigan 82-70, into Big Ten title game

Top Clips

mpx_round_3.jpg
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd3_250308.jpg
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
nbc_pl_update_250308.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest edge past Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Julian Reese scores 19 points, helps No. 13 Maryland pull away from Northwestern for 74-61 win

  
Published March 8, 2025 07:26 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Julian Reese had 19 points and 11 rebounds in his home finale, and No. 13 Maryland pulled away late for a 74-61 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

The Terrapins (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten) had a sluggish day offensively but did enough to win for the seventh time in eight games — with the only defeat coming on a 65-foot shot at the buzzer against Michigan State late last month.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 17 points for the Terps, and Derik Queen added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Maryland snapped a three-game skid against Northwestern, which included an overtime loss to the Wildcats in January.

Nick Martinell scored 28 points for Northwestern (16-15, 7-13), which is still likely to reach the Big Ten Tournament despite the loss.

The Wildcats led for a good deal of the first half and were up 42-41 in the second before being outplayed down the stretch.

Takeaways

Northwestern: The Wildcats played Maryland tough this season, but they ultimately didn’t have enough offensive firepower, going 4 for 19 from 3-point range in this one.

Maryland: The Terrapins reached a new level after that loss to Northwestern earlier in the season. They’re 11-2 since then.

Key moment

A 14-4 Maryland run, which included 3-pointers by Gillespie and Rodney Rice, gave the Terps a 55-46 lead. They never looked back.

Key stats

Maryland had 16 offensive rebounds, while Northwestern managed only 17 defensive rebounds. The Terps had a 14-4 edge in second-chance points.

Up next

Maryland will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. The top 15 teams qualify. Northwestern was one of five teams tied for the final five spots with one game remaining, with Iowa just a game behind.