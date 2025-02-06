 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Rickie Fowler withdraws ahead of second round of WM Phoenix Open
Super Bowl LIX Previews
Where is the 2025 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Announces Todd Graves As King Of Super Bowl Host Committee Parade
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2025 national anthem?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_deionsanders_250207.jpg
Deion: ‘I don’t have to interview’ for a HC job
nbc_ffhh_gronkbrees_250207.jpg
Gronk, Brees reveal their top five QBs, TEs
elimanninggiantshalloffame.jpg
Should Eli have been first ballot Hall of Famer?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69

  
Published February 6, 2025 02:53 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ryan Kalkbrenner put up 35 points as Creighton beat Providence 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Kalkbrenner added 12 rebounds and three steals for the Bluejays (17-6, 10-2 Big East Conference). Steven Ashworth added 23 points while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had six rebounds and six assists. Neal Jamiya shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding five rebounds and six assists. It was the eighth victory in a row for the Bluejays.

Corey Floyd Jr. finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars (11-12, 5-7). Jayden Pierre added 14 points and five assists for Providence. Rich Barron finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Kalkbrenner’s 20-point second half helped Creighton close out the 11-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Creighton hosts Marquette and Providence plays Butler on the road.