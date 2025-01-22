Kam Jones scores 19 points to lead No. 10 Marquette over Seton Hall 76-59

NEWARK, N.J. — Kam Jones scored 19 points and No. 10 Marquette forced 24 turnovers in a 76-59 victory over struggling Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

David Joplin added 12 points and Ben Gold had 11 as the Golden Eagles (16-3, 7-1 Big East) bounced back from a 59-57 loss to Xavier at home Saturday. Chase Ross made five of their 18 steals.

Marquette moved into a first-place conference tie with No. 20 St. John’s, which hosts Xavier on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Jones moved into fifth place on Marquette’s career scoring list with 1,754 points.

Isaiah Coleman led the Pirates with a career-high 27 points. Seton Hall (6-13, 1-7) has lost four straight and nine of 10. Prince Aligbe added 12 points.

Only a 2-0 lead for Seton Hall kept it from being a wire-to-wire win for the Golden Eagles.

Takeaways

Marquette: The Golden Eagles lead the Big East in steals per game, with Stevie Mitchell, Ross and Jones all ranking in the top seven in that category.

Seton Hall: The Pirates were plagued by turnovers for the second consecutive game, after committing 18 on Saturday night in a 79-51 loss to St. John’s.

Key moment

Marquette went on a 16-2 run in the first half, capped by a 3-pointer from Jones, to open a 30-13 lead.

Key stats

Marquette is 16-1 when scoring at least 70 points. ... The Golden Eagles scored 23 points off Pirates turnovers.

Up next

Marquette hosts Villanova on Friday. Seton Hall visits Creighton on Saturday.