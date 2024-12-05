Keshon Gilbert scores 24 points to lead No. 6 Iowa State past No. 5 Marquette 81-70

AMES, Iowa — Keshon Gilbert matched his season high with 24 points and No. 6 Iowa State beat No. 5 Marquette 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Gilbert sustained a nose injury late in the game but returned to help the Cyclones (6-1) finish.

Joshua Jefferson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Curtis Jones scored 14 points for his sixth consecutive game with double-digit points off the bench, and Dishon Jackson had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Royce Parham led Marquette (6-1) with 17 points, while Kam Jones added 14 points on just 6-for-21 shooting from the field. Stevie Mitchell scored 13 points and Demarius Owens added 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

Takeaways

Marquette: The Golden Eagles clawed their way back into the game in the second half but could not find a way to keep their undefeated season going.

Iowa State: The Cyclones took control early and knocked off its first ranked opponent of the season.

Key moment

The Cyclones went on a 14-0 run in the second half to break open the game.

Key stat

Tamin Lipsey went scoreless in his first 28 minutes of play, as he missed all four of his shots. His only point came late after a flagrant foul on Demarius Owens.

Up Next

Iowa State hosts Jackson State on Sunday, while Marquette hosts No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday.