MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Creighton
Unranked Creighton knocks off No. 1 Kansas behind Pop Isaacs’ season-high 27 points
Houston Christian v TCU
No. 9 TCU women improve to 9-0 with win over FAU in their first ever as a top 10 team
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at North Carolina
No. 10 Alabama beats No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 in the ACC-SEC Challenge

Top Clips

nbc_pl_marescaintv_241204.jpg
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_slotmachine_241204.jpg
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241204.jpg
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Keshon Gilbert scores 24 points to lead No. 6 Iowa State past No. 5 Marquette 81-70

  
Published December 4, 2024 11:10 PM
Marquette v Iowa State

AMES, IA - DECEMBER 4: Keshon Gilbert #10 of the Iowa State Cyclones takes a shot as David Joplin #23 of the Marquette Golden Eagles defends in the first half of play at Hilton Coliseum on December 4, 2024 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Getty Images

AMES, Iowa — Keshon Gilbert matched his season high with 24 points and No. 6 Iowa State beat No. 5 Marquette 81-70 on Wednesday night.

Gilbert sustained a nose injury late in the game but returned to help the Cyclones (6-1) finish.

Joshua Jefferson had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Curtis Jones scored 14 points for his sixth consecutive game with double-digit points off the bench, and Dishon Jackson had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Royce Parham led Marquette (6-1) with 17 points, while Kam Jones added 14 points on just 6-for-21 shooting from the field. Stevie Mitchell scored 13 points and Demarius Owens added 11 points for the Golden Eagles.

Takeaways

Marquette: The Golden Eagles clawed their way back into the game in the second half but could not find a way to keep their undefeated season going.

Iowa State: The Cyclones took control early and knocked off its first ranked opponent of the season.

Key moment

The Cyclones went on a 14-0 run in the second half to break open the game.

Key stat

Tamin Lipsey went scoreless in his first 28 minutes of play, as he missed all four of his shots. His only point came late after a flagrant foul on Demarius Owens.

Up Next

Iowa State hosts Jackson State on Sunday, while Marquette hosts No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday.