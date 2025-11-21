 Skip navigation
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season
Georgia v Florida
College Football Week 13 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Florida vs Tennessee, Pitt vs Georgia Tech, Ohio State!
Oklahoma v Alabama
2025 College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13 Top 25: Oklahoma upsets Alabama! SEC, ACC, and Big 12 heat up!

maxey_mpx.jpg
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
nbc_nba_memvsac_251120.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12 of 2025 season
Georgia v Florida
College Football Week 13 Picks, Odds, Predictions: Florida vs Tennessee, Pitt vs Georgia Tech, Ohio State!
Oklahoma v Alabama
2025 College Football Playoff Rankings Week 13 Top 25: Oklahoma upsets Alabama! SEC, ACC, and Big 12 heat up!

maxey_mpx.jpg
HLs: Maxey takes over, 76ers down Bucks in OT
nbc_nba_sasvatl_251120.jpg
HLs: Spurs down Hawks for third straight win
nbc_nba_memvsac_251120.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies dismantle Kings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lawrence, Frager fuel unbeaten Nebraska past New Mexico 84–72

  
Published November 20, 2025 11:31 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. — Jamarques Lawrence scored 21 points, Rienk Mast added 17, and Nebraska stayed unbeaten with an 84–72 win over New Mexico on Friday night.

Mast went 6-for-12 from the field and 4 of 5 at the line while adding four rebounds and two assists for the Cornhuskers (5–0). Lawrence hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and reserve wing Braden Frager poured in 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including four 3s, to anchor a 27-point bench showing.

Nebraska led 43–25 at halftime behind nine made 3-pointers and crisp ball movement. New Mexico (3–2) surged early in the second half as Antonio Chol and Jake Hall combined for four 3s, and a Luke Haupt corner triple cut the margin to 51–47 with 12:31 left.

The Huskers steadied themselves with a 10–4 stretch. Lawrence buried a right-wing 3 and Mast scored inside to regain control. Sandfort’s layup and 3, followed by two Frager buckets and a Mast jumper stretched it to 71–58 and effectively shut the door.

Hall led the Lobos with 20 points and six 3-pointers. Chol scored 12, and Buljan added 11 points and seven rebounds for a New Mexico group that shot 13 of 44 from deep.