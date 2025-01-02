 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

LeBron James’ youngest son Bryce commits to Arizona

  
Published January 1, 2025 07:14 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. — Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, is heading to Arizona.

Bryce James announced his decision Wednesday on Instagram and his father had a quick response.

“CONGRATULATIONS MAXIMUS!!,” LeBron James posted. “SO PROUD OF YOU!!”

Bryce James will be the second of LeBron’s sons to play Division I basketball. Bronny James played one season at USC before turning pro. He was drafted by his father’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and they became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game.

A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, Bryce James is rated as a four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, in the 247 Sports composite. He was invited to the USA Basketball under-17 national team training camp over the summer.

James is the second player in Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd’s 2025 recruiting class, joining five-star prospect Dwayne Aristode.