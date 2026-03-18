 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Azzi Fudd
UConn teammates Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd headline AP All-America first team
Venezuela
MLB teams pressure WBC managers to be careful with pitchers. Venezuela pushed back
Mark DeRosa
U.S. falls short again in WBC final as Venezuela stuns star-studded roster

Top Clips

nbc_simms_loveodds_260318.jpg
How high will Love go in the 2026 NFL Draft?
nbc_imsa_preview_260318.jpg
IMSA returns from two month break at Sebring
nbc_bte_longshots_260318.jpg
Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Azzi Fudd
UConn teammates Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd headline AP All-America first team
Venezuela
MLB teams pressure WBC managers to be careful with pitchers. Venezuela pushed back
Mark DeRosa
U.S. falls short again in WBC final as Venezuela stuns star-studded roster

Top Clips

nbc_simms_loveodds_260318.jpg
How high will Love go in the 2026 NFL Draft?
nbc_imsa_preview_260318.jpg
IMSA returns from two month break at Sebring
nbc_bte_longshots_260318.jpg
Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Louisville rules out guard Mikel Brown Jr. for first 2 NCAA Tournament games because of back issue

  
Published March 18, 2026 12:21 PM
Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run
March 18, 2026 11:17 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick analyze the paths for Purdue and Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament and why both teams are set up well to make a run to the Final.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Louisville will open the NCAA Tournament without star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. because of a nagging back injury, the school announced.

Besides Brown missing Louisville’s first-round game against South Florida, the Cardinals announced the guard would not be available if the team advances. He has missed the past four games.

“The goal was to have Mikel available for the NCAA Tournament; unfortunately that is not the case,” the school said.

Brown is considered a top-end NBA prospect should he decide to declare for the draft. The back problem is a recurrence of the issue that forced him to miss eight games earlier this season.

Louisville (23-10) is the East Region’s No. 6 seed, making just its second tournament appearance in seven years.

The 6-foot-5 Brown ranks second on the team by averaging 18.2 points per game. He matched Wes Unseld’s school record by scoring 45 points in a 118-77 win over N.C. State in February.