Houston Christian v TCU
No. 9 TCU women improve to 9-0 with win over FAU in their first ever as a top 10 team
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at North Carolina
No. 10 Alabama beats No. 20 North Carolina 94-79 in the ACC-SEC Challenge
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Connecticut
McNeeley scores 17 points as No. 25 UConn rallies to a 76-72 win over No. 15 Baylor

Top Clips

Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Maresca: Chelsea is focused on Tottenham Hotspur
Slot praises Newcastle’s intensity in draw
Arteta reflects on ‘special day’ v. Man United

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
LSU forward Jalen Reed diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury

  
Published December 4, 2024 10:31 PM
Dec 3, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Jalen Reed (9) injures his knee on a play against Florida State Seminoles forward Malique Ewin (12) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

BATON ROUGE, La — LSU forward Jalen Reed has been diagnosed with a torn right knee ligament that will sideline him the remainder of this season, coach Matt McMahon said Wednesday night.

The team captain tore his anterior cruciate ligament during LSU’s 85-75 victory over Florida State on Tuesday night.

“We are devastated for Jalen as he has worked extremely hard in preparation for his junior year,” McMahon said in a statement released by LSU’s athletic department. “He is an absolute joy to coach and earned the role of captain from his teammates.

“We look forward to Jalen making a full recovery and continuing his successful basketball career,” McMahon added.

Reed has started in all eight games this season for LSU (7-1), averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds.