NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01

NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships
2025 World Alpine Skiing Championships Results
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01

All Scores

Maddox scores 26 off the bench, Xavier knocks off Providence 91-82

  
Published February 13, 2025 02:04 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Dante Maddox Jr. scored 26 points off of the bench to lead the Xavier Musketeers over the Providence Friars 91-82 on Wednesday night.

Maddox shot 7 for 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Musketeers (15-10, 7-7 Big East Conference). Zach Freemantle added 23 points while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Ryan Conwell had 17 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line.

Bensley Joseph led the Friars (11-14, 5-9) with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Providence also got 15 points from Justyn Fernandez. Oswin Erhunmwunse put up 14 points.

Xavier took the lead with 10:09 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Maddox led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them ahead 45-30 at the break. Xavier was outscored by Providence in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top.