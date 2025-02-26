 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Colorado Rockies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Martinelli scores 29, Northwestern beats Minnesota

  
Published February 25, 2025 10:29 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Nick Martinelli scored 19 of his 29 points in the second half to help Northwestern pull away and beat Minnesota 75-63 on Tuesday night.

Northwestern led by five points at halftime and 50-42 with about 12 minutes remaining. The Wildcats then used a 14-5 run and had its largest lead at 64-47 with 7:05 left. The Wildcats led by double digits nearly the rest of the way.

Martinelli, who leads the Big Ten averaging 19.7 points, made three 3-pointers and shot 11 of 20 from the field and was the only player in double figures for Northwestern (15-13, 6-11 Big Ten). The Wildcats, who beat Ohio State 70-49 on Thursday, have won consecutive games since ending a three-game losing streak.

Dawson Garcia scored 26 points, shooting 9 of 20 overall, and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Minnesota (14-14, 6-11). Frank Mitchell added 10 points.

The Wildcats opened on a 10-0 run and led 36-31 at the break. Martinelli scored 10 points and Ty Berry scored all nine of his points in the first half. Garcia paced the Golden Gophers with 11 first-half points.

Northwestern hosts Iowa on Thursday.

Minnesota will look to end a two-game skid with a road game at Nebraska on Saturday.