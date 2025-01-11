 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ilona Maher
US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday
vonn_mpx.jpg
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-DOWNHILL
Lindsey Vonn places 6th in first World Cup downhill in 6 years

Top Clips

blanc.jpg
Blanc stuns with runner-up in first WC downhill
brignone.jpg
Brignone becomes oldest to win World Cup downhill
oly_aswdh_laurenmacuga_250111.jpg
Macuga earns top-10 World Cup downhill finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Maryland beats No. 22 UCLA 79-61; Bruins coach Cronin ejected with 5:11 remaining

  
Published January 11, 2025 01:41 AM
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Maryland

Jan 10, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; /UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin walks off of the court during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 27 points and Maryland topped No. 22 UCLA 79-61 on Friday night after Bruins coach Mick Cronin was ejected with 5:11 remaining.

UCLA (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) has lost three straight, including a 19-point home defeat against Michigan on Tuesday night, after which Cronin called his team “soft” and “delusional.” On Friday, his frustration boiled over with Maryland up by nine.

After Julian Reese came up with a rebound for the Terrapins (12-4, 2-3), Cronin received two quick technical fouls and was tossed, shaking hands with Maryland coach Kevin Willard on the way out.

Gillespie made all four of the resulting free throws, and Reese completed the six-point possession with a layup to make it 66-51.

Reese had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Bilodeau led UCLA with 18 points.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins did some good work on the offensive boards, but scoring was an issue thanks to 21 turnovers. The more long-term question is whether Cronin’s outburst — following his pointed postgame comments — will spark the team.

Maryland: It was a gritty performance that the Terps turned into a rout after Cronin’s ejection. Maryland held the Bruins to 41.5% shooting from the field.

Key moment

Maryland led 40-36 at halftime and then began the second with Rodney Rice’s 3-pointer and Reese’s layup. There was plenty of time left, but a nine-point lead proved to be safe given the way Maryland was defending.

Key stat

Maryland had an 11-0 run in the first half that gave the Terps the lead for good. Then they added a 10-0 spurt toward the end of the game. Maryland now has 22 runs of 10-0 or better this season after producing 16 all of last season.

Up next

UCLA stays east and plays at Rutgers on Monday night. Maryland hosts Minnesota the same night.