Micah Peavy hits game-winner, scores 24 to lead Georgetown over Villanova 64-63

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Micah Peavy led Georgetown with 24 points, including the game-winning layup with one second remaining, and the Hoyas knocked off Villanova 64-63 on Monday night.

Peavy went 9 of 16 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Hoyas (13-6, 4-4 Big East Conference). Freshman Thomas Sorber added 15 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. Jayden Epps also scored 15.

Eric Dixon led the way for the Wildcats (12-8, 5-4) with 29 points and six rebounds. Jordan Longino added 18 points and Enoch Boakye grabbed 12 rebounds.

Peavy scored 11 points in the first half and Georgetown went into the break trailing 34-27. Peavy scored 13 second-half points.

