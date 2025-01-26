Minnesota beats another ranked team with 77-69 win over No. 15 Oregon

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
Kobe And Gianna Bryant At Los Angeles Lakers Game
Women’s basketball players reflect on Kobe Bryant’s impact on their game five years after his death

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
Kobe And Gianna Bryant At Los Angeles Lakers Game
Women’s basketball players reflect on Kobe Bryant’s impact on their game five years after his death

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL
nbc_pl_avlgoal1v3_250126.jpg
Ramsey drills Aston Villa in front of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Minnesota beats another ranked team with 77-69 win over No. 15 Oregon

  
Published January 25, 2025 07:49 PM
NCAA Basketball: Oregon at Minnesota

Jan 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) controls the ball as Oregon Ducks forward James Cooper (12) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Nick Wosika/Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

MINNEAPOLIS — Dawson Garcia scored a season-high 31 points on 13-for-19 shooting and Parker Fox had 13 points and 11 rebounds to help Minnesota beat No. 15 Oregon 77-69 on Saturday.

Lu’Cye Patterson added 11 points for the Gophers (11-9, 3-6), who won their third straight Big Ten game to match their longest such streak in four seasons under coach Ben Johnson.

Brandon Angel scored 18 points and T.J. Bamba and Jackson Shelstad each had 15 points for the Ducks (16-4, 5-4), who lost for the first time in five true road games this season. Garcia had three blocks to help hold Oregon leading scorer Nate Bittle scoreless.

Minnesota built a 26-8 lead and trailed for only 22 seconds in the second half after a three-point play by Bamba, who had a critical bad-pass turnover with 2:59 left and Oregon down by five. Garcia drew a charging foul on Bamba with 1:18 remaining and Minnesota up by two.

Takeaways

Oregon: For such a deep, experienced team, another slow start was concerning. The Ducks outscored Washington 20-9 over the final 5:36 to complete their comeback victory on Tuesday.

Minnesota: After beating then-No. 20 Michigan last week and winning at Iowa for the first time in 10 years on Tuesday, the Gophers finally have some confidence and momentum. The lowest-scoring team in the Big Ten continually found gaps in Oregon’s paint defense for dunks and layups.

Key moment

Minnesota had 10 passes on one possession that ended with a 3-pointer by Patterson for a 40-28 lead, with Garcia driving and screening all over the court.

Key stat

Oregon had no second-chance points. Fox had six offensive rebounds alone, and the Ducks had just four.

Up next

Oregon hosts UCLA on Thursday. Minnesota plays at No. 8 Michigan State on Tuesday.