Nate Oats, Alabama agree to contract extension following run to NCAA Sweet 16

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne announced Sunday he has finalized a contract extension with basketball coach Nate Oats.

Byrne announced on social media Oats has signed the deal “that will make him one of the top five compensated men’s basketball coaches in the country.”

Byrne said “appropriate members of the board of trustees have been notified of the proposed terms of the new agreement and it will soon be formally approved through the board process.”

Oats led Alabama to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, where the Crimson Tide lost to Michigan 90-77 on March 27. Alabama reached the Elite Eight each of the previous two years and reached the Final Four in 2024, where it lost to UConn.

Oats is 170-73 in seven seasons at Alabama with six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. He signed his last new contract in 2024.

Alabama finished 25-10 this season and played in the NCAA Tournament without star guard Aden Holloway, who was suspended indefinitely following a March 16 arrest on felony drug charges.