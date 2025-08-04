 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
William Byron’s victory at Iowa provides needed boost to his team
Cal Raleigh
Big Dumper’s big year: Cal Raleigh’s ‘staggering’ season leads an offensive surge by MLB catchers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 08 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days
BYU looking to fill unexpected hole at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff’s offseason departure

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
nbc_roto_keeganakinjakobmarsee_250804.jpg
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
William Byron’s victory at Iowa provides needed boost to his team
Cal Raleigh
Big Dumper’s big year: Cal Raleigh’s ‘staggering’ season leads an offensive surge by MLB catchers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 08 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days
BYU looking to fill unexpected hole at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff’s offseason departure

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
nbc_roto_keeganakinjakobmarsee_250804.jpg
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

NCAA Tournament fields to remain at 68 teams in 2026, but future growth is possible

  
Published August 4, 2025 03:03 PM

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will not expand beyond 68 teams in 2026, but future growth remains on the radar.

“Expanding the tournament fields is no longer being contemplated for the 2026 men’s and women’s basketball championships,” Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement on Monday. “However, the committees will continue conversations on whether to recommend expanding to 72 or 76 teams in advance of the 2027 championships.”

NCAA President Charlie Baker has said adding teams could add value to the tournament, and he said the NCAA already has had “good conversations” with TV partners CBS and Warner Bros., whose deal runs through 2032 at the cost of around $1.1 billion a year.