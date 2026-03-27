Ninth-seeded Iowa continues improbable March run, beating Nebraska 77-71 to reach Elite Eight

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kaufman-Renn tips in game-winner to send No. 2 seed Purdue past 11th-seeded Texas 79-77 in Sweet 16
PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - First Round
Paul Waring trying to get his game on track and leads in Houston by one shot over Woodland
MLB: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm sues his parents, accuses them of misusing his money

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_perdomohr_260326.jpg
Perdomo crushes two-run home run off Yamamoto
NEW_CLAYTON.jpg
Kershaw explores what sets Ohtani apart
ROBERTS_MPX.jpg
Roberts: 2026 Dodgers roster could be ‘best’ yet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kaufman-Renn tips in game-winner to send No. 2 seed Purdue past 11th-seeded Texas 79-77 in Sweet 16
PGA: Texas Children's Houston Open - First Round
Paul Waring trying to get his game on track and leads in Houston by one shot over Woodland
MLB: Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm sues his parents, accuses them of misusing his money

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_perdomohr_260326.jpg
Perdomo crushes two-run home run off Yamamoto
NEW_CLAYTON.jpg
Kershaw explores what sets Ohtani apart
ROBERTS_MPX.jpg
Roberts: 2026 Dodgers roster could be ‘best’ yet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ninth-seeded Iowa continues improbable March run, beating Nebraska 77-71 to reach Elite Eight

  
Published March 26, 2026 09:58 PM

HOUSTON — Alvaro Folgueiras converted a critical three-point play when Nebraska only had four defenders on the floor, and ninth-seeded Iowa continued its unpredictable NCAA Tournament run under first-year coach Ben McCollum, beating Nebraska 77-71 in a South Region semifinal on Thursday night.

Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points and Folgueiras had 16 for the Hawkeyes (24-12), who knocked off top-seeded Florida in the second round and will face either Illinois or Houston on Saturday for a spot in the Final Four. McCollum, who won four Division II national titles at Northwest Missouri State, has now led Iowa to its fifth Elite Eight and first since 1987.

Fourth-seeded Nebraska (28-7) took an early 10-point lead against its Big Ten rival, and Iowa tied it four times but never led until Stirtz buried a 3-pointer to make it 68-65 with 2:10 to go. Sage Tate hit another 3 to cap a 9-0 run and put Iowa ahead 71-65.

The Cornhuskers got within three on a second-chance 3 by Braden Frager, but they were disorganized on the inbound play, leaving Folgueiras unguarded near the rim. He slammed it home and was fouled, converting the free throw for a six-point lead.