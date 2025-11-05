 Skip navigation
No. 1 Purdue to be without starting forward Trey Kaufman-Renn for season opener against Evansville

  
Published November 4, 2025 08:01 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — No. 1 Purdue will be without starting forward Trey Kaufman-Renn on Tuesday night for its season opener against Evansville because of a hip injury.

Team officials announced shortly before tip-off that Kaufman-Renn would not dress.

He was the Boilermakers’ leading scorer and rebounder last season with averages of 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds and is expected to play an even bigger role on an experienced, deep Purdue team. Kaufman-Renn also received votes for The Associated Press All-American team.