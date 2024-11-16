 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin gets 98th World Cup win (8th reindeer) to tie legend
NCAA Basketball: Massachusetts Lowell at Gonzaga
Battle has 21 points to help No. 4 Gonzaga rout UMass Lowell 113-54
Syndication: The Enquirer
Blue Jays hire former Reds manager David Bell as VP of baseball operations and assistant GM

Top Clips

round_3.jpg
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_hattonreax_241116.jpg
Hatton called bad influence after breaking club
nbc_oly_stolz500m_241116.jpg
Stolz flies to 500m win for second gold in Japan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin gets 98th World Cup win (8th reindeer) to tie legend
NCAA Basketball: Massachusetts Lowell at Gonzaga
Battle has 21 points to help No. 4 Gonzaga rout UMass Lowell 113-54
Syndication: The Enquirer
Blue Jays hire former Reds manager David Bell as VP of baseball operations and assistant GM

Top Clips

round_3.jpg
HLs: Rory, Højgaard, Rozner co-lead DPWT Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_hattonreax_241116.jpg
Hatton called bad influence after breaking club
nbc_oly_stolz500m_241116.jpg
Stolz flies to 500m win for second gold in Japan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

No. 23 Texas A&M beats No. 21 Ohio State 78-64 for third straight win after season-opening loss

  
Published November 16, 2024 01:33 PM
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Texas A&M

Nov 15, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) shoots a three point basket over Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Maria Lysaker/Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV and Manny Obaseki each scored 15 points and No. 23 Texas A&M beat No. 21 Ohio State 78-64 on Friday night.

Zhuric Phelps added 14 points and Henry Coleman III chipped in 12 for the Aggies.

The Aggies have won three consecutive games following a season-opening loss at UCF and handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season. The Aggies led 31-22 at halftime before starting the second half with two 3-pointers from Phelps and Taylor to build a 37-22 lead.

Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 15 points, John Mobley Jr. added 13 and Ohio State shot 34% (20 of 59) from the field, compared to 39% (19 of 49) by the Aggies.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes made 24 3-pointers in their first two games but weren’t nearly as effective from long range on Friday. They only went 5 of 17 (29%) in the first half and wound up 8 of 30 (27%) from the 3-point line.

Texas A&M: The Aggies’ subpar nonconference scheduling in the past has caught up with them in NCAA Tournament seeding but that shouldn’t be a problem this season. Texas A&M got a Quad 1 victory with its win over Ohio State.

Key moment

Aggies guard Hayden Hefner grabbed a loose ball out of midair in front of the free-throw line and heaved a prayer that dropped through the basket, lifting the Aggies to a 27-17 lead with 2:41 remaining in the first half.

Key stat

The Aggies outscored the Buckeyes 16-9 in second-chance points.

Up next

The Buckeyes host Evansville on Tuesday night for their second home game of the season, and the Aggies stay at home on Wednesday night against Southern.