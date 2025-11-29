 Skip navigation
No. 25 Indiana returns from break, takes control quickly in 100-56 rout of Bethune-Cookman

  
Published November 29, 2025 03:07 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tucker DeVries scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half and Lamar Wilkerson added 18 points as No. 25 Indiana routed Bethune-Cookman 100-56 on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are 7-0 for the first time since last making the NCAA Tournament following the 2022-23 season, 50 years after posting the last perfect record in men’s college basketball. DeVries also finished with five assists and five 3-pointers as the Hoosiers hit the 100-point mark for the third time this season.

Sam Alexis, Nick Dorn and Trent Sisley each added 14 points off the bench and Alexis also had eight rebounds as Indiana retained its distinction as the only unbeaten Football Bowl Subdivision school that also has unbeaten men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Jakobi Heady had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Bethune-Cookman (2-6), which has lost four its last five games. Daniel Rouzan finished with 10 points and was the only other Wildcats player to reach double figures.

Hoosiers coach Darien DeVries, Tucker’s father, said earlier this week he was concerned with how his players would return from the short Thanksgiving break. But they started fast and made sure it was never really close.

Indiana jumped out to a quick 14-5 lead then used a 15-2 run midway through the first half to make it 37-15. The Hoosiers then closed the half on a 13-4 spurt to take a 51-23 lead, making 7 of 18 3-pointers in the first half — a dramatic turnaround from recent seasons when the Hoosiers were among the nation’s least efficient perimeter teams.

Up next

Bethune-Cookman: Hosts South Carolina State on Friday.

Indiana: Begins its toughest stretch of the non-conference season when it opens conference play Wednesday at Minnesota.