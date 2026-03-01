No. 3 Michigan backup guard L.J. Cason to miss remainder of season with torn right knee ligament

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — No. 3 Michigan sophomore guard L.J. Cason will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced Saturday.

Cason came up limping a day earlier in an 84-70 win at Illinois in which the Wolverines (27-2, 17-1) clinched the Big Ten regular-season title.

He appeared to be initially hurt when falling to the court after chasing down a defensive rebound late in the first half. Cason returned to play for two-plus minutes in the second half before leaving the game with about 13 minutes left and finished with nine points.

“First and foremost, our hearts hurt for L.J.,” coach Dusty May said in a statement.

“You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen,” he added. “However, if there’s anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it’s LJ.”

Cason is a primary backup, who was sixth on the team in averaging 8.4 points per outing, while going 33 of 82 in 3-point attempts in 28 games this season.

“This isn’t how I wanted my season to end, but I trust God’s plan, and I’ll attack rehab the same way I approach everything -- with focus and determination,” Cason said. “We’ve got many goals as a team, and I’ll be locked in supporting my brothers every step of the way.”

Michigan plays at Iowa on Thursday before closing its season hosting Michigan State on March 8. The team has earned a bye through the opening rounds of the Big Ten tournament, which it will open in the quarterfinals on March 13.