No. 4 Houston avenges only Big 12 loss with 69-61 win at No. 10 Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Milos Uzan scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 Houston clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title with a 69-61 victory over 10th-ranked Texas Tech on Monday night.

J’Wan Roberts had 16 points and seven rebounds as the Cougars (24-4, 16-1 Big 12) avenged their only conference loss. It was 82-81 at home in overtime when the Red Raiders overcame the early ejection of leading scorer JT Toppin and coach Grant McCasland for their signature victory this season.

Toppin and Elijah Hawkins scored 14 points apiece for the short-handed Red Raiders (21-7, 12-5), who tried to feed off the energetic crowd despite playing just six players. Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes watched his alma mater from a seat next to the Texas Tech bench.

The Red Raiders were without two of their top three scorers in Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams, who have lower-body injuries. McMillian was sidelined for a second consecutive game.

Emanuel Sharpe scored 10 points as the Cougars eliminated Texas Tech from the Big 12 race and left No. 22 Arizona as the only team with a chance to catch them.

Takeaways

Houston: Became the first team to win a major conference title in its first two seasons in a league since Idaho did it in 1922-23.

Texas Tech: On top of the absence of McMillian and Williams, Toppin was nursing cramps in his calf in the second half. He still managed a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.

Key moment

The Red Raiders were down three in the final minute when Uzan hit a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down.

Key stat

The Red Raiders shot a season-worst 30% overall and were at just 20% from 3.

Up next

Houston is home against Cincinnati on Saturday, while Texas Tech visits Kansas.