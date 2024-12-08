 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Anders Sorensen loses 1st game as interim Blackhawks coach
Anders Sorensen loses first game as interim coach of Blackhawks
Syndication: Desert Sun
Claude scores 20 points, leads hot-shooting USC over Washington 85-61 to end skid
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Tennessee uses late run to beat No. 17 Iowa 78-68 in inaugural Women’s Champions Classic

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241208.jpg
Unal equalizes for Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241208.jpg
Vardy gives Leicester City hope against Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241208.jpg
Minteh strikes Brighton 2-0 up over Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Anders Sorensen loses 1st game as interim Blackhawks coach
Anders Sorensen loses first game as interim coach of Blackhawks
Syndication: Desert Sun
Claude scores 20 points, leads hot-shooting USC over Washington 85-61 to end skid
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Tennessee uses late run to beat No. 17 Iowa 78-68 in inaugural Women’s Champions Classic

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241208.jpg
Unal equalizes for Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_leigoal1_241208.jpg
Vardy gives Leicester City hope against Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241208.jpg
Minteh strikes Brighton 2-0 up over Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

No. 4 Kentucky overcomes 18-point deficit, takes down No. 7 Gonzaga in overtime 90-89

  
Published December 8, 2024 10:22 AM
NCAA Basketball: Battle in Seattle-Kentucky at Gonzaga

Dec 7, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) celebrates after a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Stephen Brashear/Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

SEATTLE — Andrew Carr had 19 points and No. 4 Kentucky erased an 18-point second half deficit to beat No. 7 Gonzaga 90-89 in overtime on Saturday night.

Otega Oweh converted at the rim in the opening minute of overtime to put the Wildcats in front 81-79, their first lead since early in the first half.

Amari Williams added a dunk, and Kentucky held on the rest of the way despite Nolan Hickman’s 3-pointer that pulled Gonzaga within a point with 5 seconds to go.

The Wildcats, who started the half down 50-34, tied the game at 79 on Carr’s jumper with 49 seconds left in regulation.

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike led all scorers with a 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Kentucky’s Lamont Butler didn’t play because of an ankle injury.

Takeaways

Kentucky: The Wildcats rebounded after a loss to Clemson on Tuesday in their first true road game of the season.

Gonzaga: It’s a sadly familiar result for the Bulldogs as they lost their third consecutive Battle in Seattle after falling to Alabama in 2021 and UConn in 2023.

Key moment

Kentucky led by as many as seven in overtime before Gonzaga, which had hit just three 3-pointers in regulation, went on a run of its own with a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 86-83. On the other end, Carr corralled an offensive rebound and got the second-chance bucket to put Kentucky up three.

Key stat

Coming into Saturday, Gonzaga had won 175 consecutive games when it led by double digits at halftime.

Up next

Gonzaga heads across the country to take on No. 25 UConn at Madison Square Garden next Saturday, and Kentucky will host Colgate on Wednesday.