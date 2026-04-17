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Notre Dame, Villanova to open hoops season in Rome with men’s-women’s doubleheader

  
Published April 17, 2026 12:11 PM
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Notre Dame and Villanova will play a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader to open the season in Rome, Italy, a matchup the Catholic schools are promoting as a chance to celebrate their shared mission and heritage.

The jointly hosted event scheduled for Nov. 1 will include “special programming that brings together academics, athletics and spirituality,” Villanova said in its announcement.

“From academic engagement and cultural immersion to shared worship and athletics, this journey offers a profound opportunity to grow in mind, body and spirit,” said the Rev. Peter Donohue, Villanova’s school president.

The schools said Pope Leo XIV, an Augustinian friar and Villanova alumnus, was the inspiration for scheduling the game.

Those attending the Italian excursion will have the opportunity for a shared Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, a planned papal audience with Pope Leo XIV before the games and private tours of the Vatican Museums.

College teams playing overseas is expected to become more common amid a growing influx of international talent. Twenty-three of the 62 players on Final Four rosters listed a foreign country as their hometown, and NCAA data shows the number of international players on D-I rosters (888) has more than doubled since 2010.

Games in Croatia and Serbia are in the works and planned for November as part of a new College Basketball International Series launched by Intersport and Rochelle Management Group.