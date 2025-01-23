 Skip navigation
Obaseki hits 3-pointer to cap rally in No. 13 Texas A&M’s 63-62 win over No. 16 Mississippi

  
Published January 23, 2025 12:26 AM
LSU v Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - JANUARY 18: Manny Obaseki #35 of the Texas A&M Aggies shoots against Robert Miller III #6 and Dji Bailey #4 of the LSU Tigers during the first half at Reed Arena on January 18, 2025 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Manny Obaseki hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to cap an 11-2 closing run in No. 13 Texas A&M’s 63-62 victory over No. 16 Mississippi on Wednesday night.

Obaseki’s contested shot from the corner gave Texas A&M (15-4, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) its only lead of the game. Jaemyn Brakefield missed a shot for Ole Miss (15-4, 4-2) with two seconds remaining.

Zhuric Phelps led Texas A&M with 14 points. Obaseki added 12 in 18 minutes in a reserve role, and Pharrel Payne had 10 points.

Sean Pedulla led Mississippi with 16 points. Malik Dia and Jaylen Murray each had 12, and Jaemyn Brakefield added 10.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies improved to 2-1 in SEC road games, beating a ranked conference fie for the first time this season. ... Two-time All-SEC guard Wade Taylor IV, in his second appearance after missing three games with an injury, had only four points and committed five turnovers.

Mississippi: The Rebels lost for the first time this season at home to fall into a a third-place logjam of six teams with two losses in the SEC standings behind No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Alabama. Pedulla and Murray had four 3-point shots apiece.

Key moment

Obaseki’s winner capped a decisive 11-2 closing run, highlighted by a 7-0 surge in the final 29 seconds. Ole Miss did not have a basket in the final 3:49.

Key stat

Texas A&M had a 48-31 rebounding edge.

Up next

Both team are back in action Saturday. Texas A&M vis at Texas, and Mississippi is at No. 22 Missouri.