 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
North Carolina vs Ole Miss Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Georgia suspends WR Tuggle, OL Easley following Tuggle’s arrest
NHL: NHL All-Star Game
NHL launches a front office iPad app to modernize roster, contract and salary cap info for teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_rotobaseball_puk_250320.jpg
How might Puk, Martinez closing dynamic play out?
nbc_roto_casasv2_250320.jpg
Casas ‘a really good buy’ in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
North Carolina vs Ole Miss Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Georgia suspends WR Tuggle, OL Easley following Tuggle’s arrest
NHL: NHL All-Star Game
NHL launches a front office iPad app to modernize roster, contract and salary cap info for teams

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_rotobaseball_puk_250320.jpg
How might Puk, Martinez closing dynamic play out?
nbc_roto_casasv2_250320.jpg
Casas ‘a really good buy’ in fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Pelicans assistant Dan Geriot named head coach at Iona following firing of Tobin Anderson

  
Published March 20, 2025 03:55 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — New Orleans Pelicans assistant Dan Geriot was named coach at Iona on Thursday, three days after Tobin Anderson was fired following two years in the job as the replacement for Rick Pitino.

The 36-year-old Geriot was in his 10th season as an NBA assistant, nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the Pelicans.

He played at Richmond from 2006-11 and began his coaching career as an assistant at Princeton and Campbell.

The Gaels finished this season 17-17 and reached the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game. They were 16-17 in Anderson’s first season.