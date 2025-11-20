 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JJ Bush.png
Linebacker JJ Bush Commits to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Deshonne Redeaux.png
USC Commit Deshonne Redeaux Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Joshua Sam-Epelle.png
Four-Star Joshua Sam-Epelle Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_nba_portlandbulls_251119.jpg
Highlights: Vucevic sinks Portland at the buzzer
nbc_nba_noladenver_251119.jpg
HLs: Watson, Nuggets spoil Williamson’s return
nbc_nba_nykdallas_251119.jpg
Highlights: Knicks conquer chaos to win in Dallas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JJ Bush.png
Linebacker JJ Bush Commits to the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Deshonne Redeaux.png
USC Commit Deshonne Redeaux Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Joshua Sam-Epelle.png
Four-Star Joshua Sam-Epelle Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_nba_portlandbulls_251119.jpg
Highlights: Vucevic sinks Portland at the buzzer
nbc_nba_noladenver_251119.jpg
HLs: Watson, Nuggets spoil Williamson’s return
nbc_nba_nykdallas_251119.jpg
Highlights: Knicks conquer chaos to win in Dallas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Philon scores 24 as No. 11 Alabama beats No. 8 Illinois 90-86

  
Published November 20, 2025 12:12 AM

CHICAGO — Labaron Philon scored 24 points, and No. 11 Alabama beat eighth-ranked Illinois 90-86 at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Philon made three 3-pointers and had five assists. Taylor Bol Bowen scored 12 and Aden Holloway finished with 11 points, helping the Crimson Tide (3-1) squeeze out a tight win in their third straight game against a top-10 team. They bounced back from a loss to Purdue that came on the heels of a victory over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, though they sure got all they could handle in this one.

Andrej Stojakovic led Illinois (4-1) with 26 points, and Kylan Boswell had 22.

Alabama was clinging to a 79-76 lead when Philon pulled up for a 3 with 1:15 remaining, but Illinois stayed in it, with Boswell responding with a three-point play.

After Philon made a jumper in the paint, Boswell broke for a layup that cut it to 84-81 with 39 seconds remaining. Alabama’s Amari Allen got trapped on the inbounds, leading to a timeout, and then hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it a four-point game with 27 seconds left.

It was 85-82 with 12 seconds remaining when Keitenn Bristow made two free throws for Alabama. Ben Humrichous nailed a 3 for Illinois with eight seconds left, but the Crimson Tide hung on. Houston Mallette sealed the win with two foul shots in the final seconds.

The Illini, who played at least one regular-season game at the United Center from 1994 through 2018, were making their first appearance at the arena since the 2023 Big Ten Tournament. They got the Bulls treatment during pregame introductions, with “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project blasting through the arena.

The Illini had the crowd roaring midway through the half when Humrichous blocked a layup by Philon and Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojakovic, threw down a thunderous dunk on the break.

Up next

Alabama: Faces No. 13 Gonzaga in Las Vegas on Monday.

Illinois: Hosts Long Island on Saturday.