Pitino leads St. John’s past Omaha and into 2nd-round March Madness matchup with nemesis Calipari

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
No. 5 seed Michigan holds off UC San Diego 68-65 in March Madness nailbiter
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Utah State vs UCLA
UCLA rolls to another first-round March Madness win, 72-47 over Utah State
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Drake at Missouri
No. 11 seed Drake holds on after blowing big lead and beats Missouri 67-57 in March Madness opener

Top Clips

nbc_oht_cinderellastoriesv2_250320.jpg
Picking women’s tourney storylines, Cinderellas
nbc_soc_brazilvscomb_250320.jpg
Highlights: Brazil vs. Colombia (En Español)
nbc_soc_brazilgoal2_250320.jpg
Vinícius Jr.'s late stoppage time goal lifts BRA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
No. 5 seed Michigan holds off UC San Diego 68-65 in March Madness nailbiter
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Utah State vs UCLA
UCLA rolls to another first-round March Madness win, 72-47 over Utah State
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Drake at Missouri
No. 11 seed Drake holds on after blowing big lead and beats Missouri 67-57 in March Madness opener

Top Clips

nbc_oht_cinderellastoriesv2_250320.jpg
Picking women’s tourney storylines, Cinderellas
nbc_soc_brazilvscomb_250320.jpg
Highlights: Brazil vs. Colombia (En Español)
nbc_soc_brazilgoal2_250320.jpg
Vinícius Jr.'s late stoppage time goal lifts BRA

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Pitino leads St. John’s past Omaha and into 2nd-round March Madness matchup with nemesis Calipari

  
Published March 21, 2025 12:28 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rick Pitino returned to Providence and picked up a March Madness victory with yet another school, coaching St. John’s past Omaha 83-53 on Thursday night and into a second-round matchup with longtime nemesis John Calipari.

RJ Luis Jr. had 22 points and eight rebounds for the second-seeded Red Storm, who recovered from a cold-shooting start to pull away early in the second half. That earned them a matchup against No. 10 seed Arkansas on Saturday, with the winner earning a trip to the Sweet 16.

But more delectable for basketball fans will be the pairing of Pitino and Calipari, two strong-willed Hall of Famers – and NCAA infraction magnets – who developed an unfriendly rivalry in the 2010s when Calipari was at Kentucky and Pitino was an hour away in Louisville.

That it will take place in Providence will give Pitino the home-court advantage: He has been beloved in the Rhode Island capital since leading the Friars to the 1987 Final Four in one of the most surprising rolls in March Madness history. Even though he went on to make six other trips to the Final Four, winning it all in 1996 at Kentucky, he said this week the Providence run was “magical.”

Turning point

St. John’s missed its first five shots and spotted the Mavericks a 7-0 lead. But the Red Storm (31-4) took a five-point lead into the half and then scored 12 of the first 14 points in the second to open a 45-30 lead.

St. John’s led 50-36 before Luis hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and then Kadary Richmond made a pair of baskets to complete a 10-0 run.

JJ White scored 15 points and Isaac Ondekane grabbed 11 rebounds for the 15th-seeded Mavericks (22-13).

Up next

With a St. John’s victory over Arkansas, Pitino would earn his 14th trip to the Sweet 16; a Razorbacks win would give Calipari his 16th.