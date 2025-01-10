Report: Power Four seek more control over NCAA policies, including running championship events

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250110.jpg
HLs: Hatton, Fleetwood at Team Cup opening day
nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_bluebloodscfpsemi_250108.jpg
How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State in Cotton Bowl: Start Time, Game Preview, TV info for Today’s CFP Semifinal
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby moves into 9th on NHL’s career scoring list as the Penguins beat McDavid and the Oilers 5-3
World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Yankees - Game 4
Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250110.jpg
HLs: Hatton, Fleetwood at Team Cup opening day
nbc_golf_zachjohnsonintv_250110.jpg
Johnson ‘keeping it really simple’ at Sony Open
nbc_bwoa_kwitypayev2_250110.jpg
Paye wants to ‘put Liberia in the spotlight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Report: Power Four seek more control over NCAA policies, including running championship events

  
Published January 9, 2025 07:38 PM

A proposal from the nation’s four largest conferences would give them more authority over rule-making, policy decisions and postseason events such as March Madness, Yahoo Sports reported Thursday.

The proposal, described as a “working document” ahead of next week’s NCAA convention, would grant the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC rights to manage postseason championships such as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Those events, worth more than $1 billion in revenue to the 1,100 schools of the NCAA, have long been run by the association.

The so-called power conferences already have existing autonomous legislative powers that separate them from other NCAA member leagues. They are seeking even more control as the distance between the Power Four and everyone else grows in terms of revenue and prestige.

The proposal, Yahoo reported, would create a new subdivision within the NCAA umbrella, a prospect raised by NCAA President Charlie Baker in December 2023. Baker’s plan, offered as a starting point for discussion, called for the creation of a new tier of NCAA Division I sports where schools would be required to offer at least half their athletes a payment of at least $30,000 per year through a trust fund.

Since then, the NCAA and the power conferences, including the Pac-12, agreed to a $2.8 billion settlement of antitrust claims that clears the way for paying athletes directly — up to $20.5 million per school — beginning later this year if a judge gives final approval.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told Yahoo the proposal is only a conversation-starter as all of Division I leaders examine a new governance model.

“There have been seven to eight months of discussions about the NCAA governance decision-making process,” Sankey told the outlet. “We have a responsibility to develop an idea. We’ve circulated this with our conferences. We’ve let the NCAA president know. This is an important time for change. We think it is important to provoke thought.”

Sankey is a member of the Division I Decision Making Group, which is considering potential changes to the NCAA governance model that is being remade as amateurism gives way to a more professionalized system.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, a member of the NCAA Board of Governors, said the hope is to find a governance structure that “fits” modern college athletics.

Brett Yormark, commissioner of the Big 12, called the proposal part of a “complete review of the entire model” and a necessary “modification” to provide greater authority to the power leagues.

“We have no desire to compromise what makes college athletics so special, but instead we want to make necessary adjustments to reflect where the industry is going,” he said in a statement to Yahoo Sports.