 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tim Henman
Tim Henman is joining the Laver Cup coaching staff and hopes to bring Jack Draper with him
Juju Watkins
USC looks to keep March Madness title hopes alive without generational talent JuJu Watkins in lineup
Hannah Hidalgo
Chalk talk: Star power, top teams and No. 5 seeds headline the women’s March Madness Sweet 16

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cinntalk_250325.jpg
Are UC, UW football or basketball schools?
nbc_bte_thunderkings_250325.jpg
Well-rested Thunder should breeze past tired Kings
nbc_bte_hawksrockets_250325.jpg
Are the Hawks a safe bet against the Rockets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tim Henman
Tim Henman is joining the Laver Cup coaching staff and hopes to bring Jack Draper with him
Juju Watkins
USC looks to keep March Madness title hopes alive without generational talent JuJu Watkins in lineup
Hannah Hidalgo
Chalk talk: Star power, top teams and No. 5 seeds headline the women’s March Madness Sweet 16

Top Clips

nbc_dps_cinntalk_250325.jpg
Are UC, UW football or basketball schools?
nbc_bte_thunderkings_250325.jpg
Well-rested Thunder should breeze past tired Kings
nbc_bte_hawksrockets_250325.jpg
Are the Hawks a safe bet against the Rockets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Report: Sacramento State to hire Mike Bibby

  
Published March 25, 2025 11:17 AM

Former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby will be hired as the basketball coach at Sacramento State, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press..

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move wasn’t announced yet.

Bibby won an NCAA title as a player at Arizona in 1997 and then starred in the NBA for 14 seasons, with his biggest success coming in seven seasons with the Kings. He helped Sacramento make it to Game 7 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bibby retired in 2012 and has experience coaching in high school in Arizona but has not coached above that level.

Sacramento State has been looking to increase its profile in college athletics with hopes of being able to move from the FCS level of college football to the FBS level and a spot in a bigger conference like the Mountain West or even a newly formed Pac-12. The Hornets are currently a member of the Big Sky.

The move to hire Bibby is part of that effort as he will try to revive a struggling program.

The Hornets went 7-25 this season under interim coach Michael Czepil, who was promoted last spring after David Patrick left to take a job as associate head coach at LSU.

Sacramento State had gone 28-42 in two seasons under Patrick and the program has never made an NCAA Tournament since moving up to Division I in 1991-92. The Hornets have posted a winning record only twice since then, going 16-14 in 2019-20 and 21-12 in 2014-15.