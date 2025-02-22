Reynolds scores 25 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 78-62

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
SX 2025 Rd 06 Detroit Kevin Moranz.JPG
Kevin Moranz works his way incrementally up the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Juan Soto hits 426-foot home run in first spring training at-bat for New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_villavschelsea_250222.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 26
rasheerflemingcomp.jpg
Highlights: Fleming shows out against Richmond
nbc_cbb_stjoecoach_250222.jpg
Lange: Saint Joseph’s needs ‘to just keep chasing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
SX 2025 Rd 06 Detroit Kevin Moranz.JPG
Kevin Moranz works his way incrementally up the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Juan Soto hits 426-foot home run in first spring training at-bat for New York Mets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_villavschelsea_250222.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Chelsea Matchweek 26
rasheerflemingcomp.jpg
Highlights: Fleming shows out against Richmond
nbc_cbb_stjoecoach_250222.jpg
Lange: Saint Joseph’s needs ‘to just keep chasing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Reynolds scores 25 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 78-62

  
Published February 22, 2025 03:55 PM

PHILADELPHIA — Erik Reynolds II’s 25 points helped Saint Joseph’s defeat Richmond 78-62 on Saturday.

Reynolds went 9 of 16 from the field (7 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Hawks (17-10, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rasheer Fleming added 23 points while shooting 9 of 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and had six rebounds. Xzayvier Brown had 15 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Spiders (10-18, 5-10) were led in scoring by Dusan Neskovic, who finished with 14 points. Mike Walz added 13 points and five assists. Mikkel Tyne also had 13 points and five assists.

Saint Joseph’s took the lead with 18:27 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 43-26 at halftime, with Fleming racking up 13 points. Saint Joseph’s was outscored by Richmond in the second half by one point, with Reynolds scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.