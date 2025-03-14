Ryan Kalkbrenner rallies Creighton past DePaul 85-81 in 2OT in Big East Tournament quarterfinal

NEW YORK — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 32 points and scored the go-ahead basket in the second overtime after Creighton scored the final 11 points in regulation, and the Bluejays held on for an 85-81 victory over DePaul in a Big East Tournament quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Kalkbrenner scored in the paint to give No. 2 seed Creighton a 77-76 lead and the Bluejays (23-9) never trailed over the final 2:12 against the 10th-seeded Blue Demons (14-19). Creighton advances to play in a Friday semifinal against the winner of the final quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 seed Connecticut and No. 6 Villanova.

Creighton’s Fedor Zugic and Steven Ashworth had 3-pointers at both ends of an 11-0 run to end regulation. Ashworth’s came with 21 seconds left and forced OT tied at 62.

A Ty Davis layup gave the Bluejays a 72-64 lead with 1:33 left in the first OT. The Blue Demons’ Layden Blocker outscored Creighton 9-1 from there and his jumper with one second left forced a second OT tied at 73.

Kalkbrenner also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots for Creighton. Zugic had 13 points off the bench and Ashworth scored 10 before fouling out.

Blocker hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 to lead DePaul. Isaiah Rivera totaled 17 points and nine rebounds. CJ Gunn scored 14 before fouling out.

Rivera had nine points and Gunn scored eight to guide the Blue Demons to a 36-21 lead at halftime.