Sears scores 30 and No. 4 Alabama bounces back after 2 losses with 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky

  
Published February 22, 2025 09:10 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mark Sears scored 30 points and No. 4 Alabama came from behind for a 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday night.

Alabama (22-5, 11-3 Southeastern Conference), which had lost its previous two games, got 19 points from Aden Holloway, who made five 3-pointers. Chris Youngblood had 14 points and Clifford Omoruyi had 11.

Koby Brea led Kentucky (18-9, 7-7 SEC) with 20 points while Andrew Carr and Amari Williams each scored 17. Travis Perry added 12 points.

Takeaways

Alabama: Alabama now has eight wins over AP top 25 opponents, which is a single-season program record. The Crimson Tide completed a season sweep of Kentucky for the first time since 2021.

Kentucky: Prior to Saturday, Otega Oweh was the only player in the SEC to score in double-figures every game this season and one of 10 players in Division I to do so. Oweh, who leads Kentucky with 16 points per game, was 1 of 9 shooting against Alabama and finished with two points, fouling out with about seven minutes left in the game.

Key moment

Trailing 30-18 midway through the first half, Alabama went on an 18-2 run to take a 36-32 lead and never trailed again. Alabama was 6 of 9 during the run while Kentucky was 1 of 7. Alabama closed out the final eight minutes with a 29-10 run to lead 47-40 at halftime.

Key stat

Kentucky started hot by hitting four of its first six 3-point shots but finished 9 of 26. Alabama was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range early, but finished 11 of 31.

Up next

The Crimson Tide stays at home Tuesday night to take on No. 21 Mississippi State. Kentucky is on the road to face Oklahoma on Wednesday night.