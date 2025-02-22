Shelstad sends game to OT with a deep 3 as Oregon pulls out a 77-73 win vs. No. 11 Wisconsin

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Houston
L.J. Cryer scores 28 to lead No. 5 Houston past No. 8 Iowa State 68-59
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/tsqepdf4h9wzyyv3im1v
USC flips four-star QB Jonas Williams away from Oregon
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rislu_250222.jpg
Highlights: Saint Louis pounds Rhode Island
nbc_golf_lpgard3_250222.jpg
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 3
nbc_golf_hojaardchips_250222.jpg
Højgaard hits beautiful pitch, holes out for eagle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Houston
L.J. Cryer scores 28 to lead No. 5 Houston past No. 8 Iowa State 68-59
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/tsqepdf4h9wzyyv3im1v
USC flips four-star QB Jonas Williams away from Oregon
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rislu_250222.jpg
Highlights: Saint Louis pounds Rhode Island
nbc_golf_lpgard3_250222.jpg
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 3
nbc_golf_hojaardchips_250222.jpg
Højgaard hits beautiful pitch, holes out for eagle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Shelstad sends game to OT with a deep 3 as Oregon pulls out a 77-73 win vs. No. 11 Wisconsin

  
Published February 22, 2025 04:02 PM

MADISON, Wis. — Nate Bittle had 23 points and Jackson Shelstad made a desperation 3 to force overtime as Oregon beat No. 11 Wisconsin 77-73 on Saturday.

Bittle, a 7-foot center, scored six points in overtime to help snap Wisconsin’s five-game winning streak. Shelstad scored 13 points as the Ducks (20-8, 9-8 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to four games.

Bittle played limited minutes in the first half with three fouls.

John Tonje had 22 points for Wisconsin (21-6, 11-5). Steve Crowl scored 12.

The Badgers have only lost two home games this season.

Shelsted hit his game-tying shot with 12 seconds left in regulation from several feet behind the 3-point arc. Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit missed a jumper to send the game to overtime tied at 66.

Takeaways

Oregon: The Ducks’ depth made a difference with 21 points off the bench. Reserves Jadrian Tracey and Kwame Evans Jr. scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Wisconsin: Tonje scored 16 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting and had three rebounds, two assists and one steal during the final 8:42 of the first half to put Wisconsin in control. He has been great for the Badgers this season, averaging 19.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Key moment

Wisconsin had a costly, unforced error that led to Shelsted’s scoring opportunity. With 17 seconds left, the Badgers’ inbound pass to John Blackwell hit off his knee and went out of bounds.

Key stat

Wisconsin had a season-high 17 turnovers in the loss. Crowl had six of them. Oregon turned it over just eight times.

Up next

Wisconsin hosts Washington on Tuesday night. Oregon hosts Southern California next Saturday.