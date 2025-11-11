South Dakota State vs. Oregon: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

After two close calls at home to start the season, undefeated Oregon (2-0) will hope to have an easier time against South Dakota State (2-1) in a nonconference game.

The Ducks opened their 2025-26 schedule Nov. 4 by winning a 60-59 nail-biter over Hawaii. Last Friday, Oregon hung on to beat Rice 67-63

The Ducks will now welcome the Jackrabbits in the first meeting between the schools. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

South Dakota State:

The Jackrabbits and first-year head coach Bryan Petersen, are coming off a 65-58 road loss to Northern Iowa after wins over Dakota State and Merrimack. Ball security has been a weakness for South Dakota State, which averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

Damon Wilkinson had a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double, and Joe Sayler added 16 points for SDSU. Sophmore guard Jaden Jackson also has been an offensive spark plug for the Jackrabbits, scoring 23 points against Merrimack and a game-high 20 in the win over Dakota State. Jackson, Sayler and Wilkinson each average more than 10 points per game.

Oregon:

Nate Bittle has powered Oregon, scoring a game-high 25 points (the second-highest total of his career) and adding six blocked shots in the comeback victory over Rice. Returning from an injury, Jackson Shelstad had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in his season debut against Rice. Kwame Evans Jr. also had 11.

“Oh man, getting Jackson back was really important,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “We cut our turnovers way down against a team that pressured much more. So that was a big, big difference. He didn’t turn it over, had the ball in his hands a lot, so that was important.”

Oregon is holding opponents to 33.9% shooting from the field and ranks 16th in the country with 16 blocks (10 by Bittle). But shooting and possession have been issues for the Ducks, who are averaging 16.5 turnovers.

How to watch South Dakota State vs. Oregon:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 12

Wednesday, Nov. 12 Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

