St. John’s vs. Providence Big East Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats and best bets for March 12

The game we all have talked about wanting to see in this week’s Big East Tournament is St. John’s vs. UConn. The game we all quietly wanted to see is St. John’s (25-6, 18-2) vs. Providence (15-17, 7-13). That is exactly who matches up this afternoon in the Second Round at Madison Square Garden.

These schools split the regular season series. Providence handed St. John’s their only Big East home loss of the season, 77-71, on January 3. Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor tallied 33 points in the losing effort, but the rest of the Johnnies shot just 22%. St. John’s got revenge with a 79-69 win at Providence on Valentine’s Day, a game marred by a brawl that occurred after Providence’s Duncan Powell took out former Friar Bryce Hopkins as he raced for a breakaway layup. Its that play that has people clamoring for Round 3.

No question St. John’s is the better team. The Johnnies won the regular season title again this season. Rick Pitino has won back-to-back conference crowns in his two years guiding the Red Storm. That said, will his squad be distracted or focused on the wrong things because of the way things went down the last time these schools met? And to that end, will Providence find motivation as they line up against the Red Storm knowing they have won at MSG already this season? The stakes are high and the emotions will be as well.

Providence advanced to the second round of the Big East Tournament thanks to a 91-81 win over Butler yesterday. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 25-9 lead, but the Friars made 13 of 22 three-pointers in the final 30 minutes to win going away. Stefan Vaaks, Ryan Mela, and Jaylin Sellers combined to score 74 points for their rumored to be lame duck coach Kim English.

Providence is ranked No. 83 in the NET while St. John’s is ranked 21st.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions and picks for the game.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: St. John’s vs. Providence

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Time: 12PM EST

12PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game Odds: St. John’s vs. Providence

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: St. John’s Red Storm (OFF), Providence Friars (OFF)

St. John’s Red Storm (OFF), Providence Friars (OFF) Spread: St. John’s -11.5

St. John’s -11.5 Total: 158.5 points

This game opened St. John’s -10.5 with the Total set at 160.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: St. John’s vs. Providence

St. John’s Red Storm

G Dylan Darling

G Oziyah Sellers

F Bryce Hopkins

F Zuby Ejiofor

F Dillon Mitchell

Providence Friars

G Jaylin Sellers

G Ryan Mela

G Stefan Vaaks

F Oswin Erhunmwunse

F Jamier Jones

Vaaks, Providence move past Butler The crew offers their reactions to Providence beating Butler in the Big East Tournament to set up a grudge match with St. John’s.

Injury Report: St. John’s vs. Providence

St. John’s Red Storm

Kelvin Odih (leg) is listed as questionable for today’s game

(leg) is listed as questionable for today’s game Casper Pohto (hip) has been declared OUT of today’s game

(hip) has been declared OUT of today’s game Imran Suljanovic (knee) has been declared OUT of today’s game

Providence Friars

Corey Floyd Jr. (hamstring) is listed as questionable for today’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for today’s game Rich Barron (concussion) has been declared OUT for today’s game

(concussion) has been declared OUT for today’s game Jaylen Harrell (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for today’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for today’s game Daquan Davis (knee) has been declared OUT for today’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: St. John’s vs. Providence

St. John’s is 16-15 ATS overall this season

Providence is 19-13 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 12 of St. John’s 31 games this season (12-19)

The OVER has cashed in 22 of Providence’s 32 games this season (22-10)

Zuby Ejiofor was selected as the Big East Player of the Year AND the Big East Defensive Player of the Year

was selected as the Big East Player of the Year AND the Big East Defensive Player of the Year Over his last 6 games, Jaylin Sellers is averaging 22.8pts on 53.1% shooting from field and 53.3% from 3

is averaging 22.8pts on 53.1% shooting from field and 53.3% from 3 Stefan Vaaks against Butler yesterday scored 28pts (9-16 FG, 8-13 3’s, 2-2 FT) and added 3 assists

against Butler yesterday scored 28pts (9-16 FG, 8-13 3’s, 2-2 FT) and added 3 assists Bryce Hopkins is 3rd in the Big East in FT attempts (159) this season

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between St. John’s and Providence:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on St. John’s -11.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on St. John’s -11.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 158.5

