Stojakovic scores 20 points as No. 8 Illinois routs Long Island 98-58

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Andrej Stojakovic scored 20 points, Keaton Wagler had 19 and No. 8 Illinois beat Long Island 98-58 on Saturday.

David Mirkovic had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Illini (5-1), who bounced back nicely after losing to No. 11 Alabama in Chicago on Wednesday night. Kylan Boswell added 11 points.

Illinois outrebounded Long Island 40-22. The Big Ten’s best rebounding team had 11 offensive rebounds that led to 17 second-chance points.

The Illini shot 63% from the field and outscored the Sharks 68-24 in the paint while scoring three more points than their season average of 95.4. They are second in the Big Ten in scoring.

A.J. Neal Jr. scored 15 points for Long Island (3-3), which has lost three straight after opening the season with three wins. Malachi Davis finished with 12.

Illinois shot 69% from the floor in the first half and led 54-19 at halftime. The Illini went on 12-point and 16-point runs in the half.

Long Island, coached by former DePaul All-American and 17-year NBA veteran Rod Stickland, was picked by Northeast Conference coaches to finish first in the conference.

This was the second meeting between Illinois and Long Island. The Illini beat the Sharks 126-78 in a first-round NIT game in 1982.

The Illini have won 34 straight home games vs. unranked nonconference opponents.

Up next

Long Island: At Missouri State on Monday.

Illinois: Home vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday.