 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Gonzaga
No. 19 Gonzaga dominates 2nd half in 90-63 win over No. 23 Creighton
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Louisville
Freshman Brown rises to the occasion for No. 12 Louisville in 96-88 win over No. 9 Kentucky
Wake Forest v Michigan
No. 6 Michigan holds off Wake Forest 85-84 in overtime, led by Elliot Cadeau and Aday Mara

Top Clips

pic.jpg
Crawford: There’s nothing Jokic can’t do
nbc_nba_denvssac_murrayjokicpostgame_251111.jpg
Murray, Jokic ready to go early and often for DEN
nbc_nba_denvssac_jokicintv_251111.jpg
Jokic: Nuggets are playing ‘the right way’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Gonzaga
No. 19 Gonzaga dominates 2nd half in 90-63 win over No. 23 Creighton
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Louisville
Freshman Brown rises to the occasion for No. 12 Louisville in 96-88 win over No. 9 Kentucky
Wake Forest v Michigan
No. 6 Michigan holds off Wake Forest 85-84 in overtime, led by Elliot Cadeau and Aday Mara

Top Clips

pic.jpg
Crawford: There’s nothing Jokic can’t do
nbc_nba_denvssac_murrayjokicpostgame_251111.jpg
Murray, Jokic ready to go early and often for DEN
nbc_nba_denvssac_jokicintv_251111.jpg
Jokic: Nuggets are playing ‘the right way’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Stojakovic scores 23 and blocks late 3 attempt as No. 14 Illinois beats No. 11 Texas Tech 81-77

  
Published November 12, 2025 02:18 AM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Andrej Stojakovic scored 23 points and blocked a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds as No. 14 Illinois defeated No. 11 Texas Tech 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Kylan Boswell had 22 points and three players — David Mirkovich, Keaton Wagler and Zvonimir Ivisic — each scored 11 for the Fighting Illini (3-0), who let a 13-point halftime lead slip away before rallying to win.

All-American and reigning Big 12 player of the year J.T. Toppin had 35 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Tech (2-1). It was his 33rd career double-double. LeJuan Watts scored 21 for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech had an opportunity to tie the game after Watts sank two free throws with 12.5 seconds left to make it 80-77 following a flagrant foul on Boswell. But then Stojavokic blocked Christian Anderson’s 3-point try and Wagler hit a free throw to seal it.

The Red Raiders wiped out Illinois’ 45-32 halftime lead by making 12 straight shots to start the second half. Texas Tech moved in front 56-55 on a three-point play by Watts with 12:49 to go.

Illinois bounced back and took the lead for good 66-65 on a layup by Ivisic with 8:19 remaining.

Texas Tech jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Illini responded with an 11-point run — ignited by back-to-back 3s from Boswell — and took their biggest lead of the half when Stojakovic drove for a layup at the buzzer.

Illinois went 16 for 23 at the free-throw line, while Texas Tech was 3 of 4.

Up next

Texas Tech: Home vs. Milwaukee on Friday night. The Red Raiders have won 40 straight nonconference home games.

Illinois: Home vs. Colgate on Friday night, the finale of a four-game homestand to start the season.