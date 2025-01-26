 Skip navigation
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa
nbc_golf_loveorlav_250126.jpg
Love it or Lav it: Unpacking Tiger vs. Rory in TGL

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Swain and Freemantle each score 15 as Xavier defeats No. 19 UConn 76-72

  
Published January 25, 2025 11:06 PM
Highlights: Xavier holds on to defeat No. 19 UConn
January 26, 2025 12:00 AM
A late shot clock violation helped seal the victory for Xavier as the Musketeers took down No. 19 UConn.

CINCINNATI — Dailyn Swain and Zach Freemantle each scored 15 points to help Xavier defeat No. 19 UConn 76-72 on Saturday night.

Xavier (13-8, 5-5 Big East) had lost four straight to the Huskies. It was the Musketeers’ second win over a ranked conference opponent recently. They won at then-No 7 Marquette last Saturday.

Solo Ball scored 20 points and Aidan Mahaney had 14 for UConn (14-6, 6-3).

The Huskies had possession trailing 74-72 with 21.7 seconds remaining but the Musketeers forced a shot clock violation. Marcus Foster was fouled and hit two free throws to seal the victory.

Swain left Wednesday’s loss at St. John’s with an ankle sprain but returned to spark the Musketeers who had five players in double figures.

The Musketeers led by as many as 10 points during a wild first half, but allowed 23 points in the final seven minutes as the Huskies rallied to take a 41-40 lead into halftime.

Takeaways

UConn: Freshman Liam McNeeley, the team’s third-leading scorer, did not play due to a high ankle sprain. The Huskies were further hampered when Alex Karaban fouled out with 3:27 left.

Xavier: The Musketeers needed more production off the bench. The bench contributed 26 points on Saturday, all of them by Dante Maddox Jr. and Jerome Hunter.

Key moment

Xavier led by five points when Ball was fouled by Foster on a 3-point attempt. Ball made three free throws to cut the deficit to 74-72 with 1:29 left.

Key stat

Through 20 games, Xavier had 13% of its shots blocked, which ranks 12th worst nationally. UConn had seven blocks in Saturday’s game.

Up Next

UConn hosts DePaul on Wednesday, while Xavier plays at Creighton on Wednesday.