NCAA Basketball: Kansas at North Carolina
No. 25 UNC was down at half to No. 19 Kansas. A dominant 2nd half changed everything
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
Kylan Boswell scores 31, No. 17 Illinois beats Florida Gulf Coast 113-70 in another blowout win
NCAA Basketball: Oakland at Purdue
Smith leads balanced attack as No. 1 Purdue defeats stubborn Oakland 87-77

nbc_nba_mavsandgrizzlies_251107.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies coast to Cup win vs. Mavs
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
nbc_nba_spursandrockets_251107.jpg
Highlights: Spurs ground the Rockets in Cup action

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at North Carolina
No. 25 UNC was down at half to No. 19 Kansas. A dominant 2nd half changed everything
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
Kylan Boswell scores 31, No. 17 Illinois beats Florida Gulf Coast 113-70 in another blowout win
NCAA Basketball: Oakland at Purdue
Smith leads balanced attack as No. 1 Purdue defeats stubborn Oakland 87-77

nbc_nba_mavsandgrizzlies_251107.jpg
Highlights: Grizzlies coast to Cup win vs. Mavs
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
nbc_nba_spursandrockets_251107.jpg
Highlights: Spurs ground the Rockets in Cup action

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tarris Reed scores 20, grab’s 12 rebounds to lead No. 4 UConn past UMass Lowell 110-47

  
Published November 8, 2025 12:17 AM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tarris Reed Jr. had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Silas Demary Jr. added 16 points and seven assists to lead No. 4 UConn to a 110-47 win over UMass Lowell on Friday night.

Seven Huskies scored in double figures as UConn scored its most points in a game since a 2022 win against Long Island University. Malachi Smith and Solo Ball added 14 each for UConn, (2-0) which won its 19th consecutive game in Hartford.

Jared Frey led UMass Lowell (1-1) with 12 points and Xavier Spencer had 11 points.

UConn coach Dan Hurley expressed displeasure with his team’s defensive performance in a season-opening win over New Haven. That was not an issue against the River Hawks.

UMass Lowell missed its first 17 field-goal attempts before a basket by Austin Green with 6:20 left in the first half. UConn led 11-0 before Green scored the first point for the River Hawks on a free throw.

UConn had runs of 11-0 and 20-0 in the first half and led 64-17 at halftime.

Alex Karaban took a hard fall on one of UConn’s three dunks in the first half. He came out of the game with 6:50 remaining in the opening half. He returned to the game less than three minutes later.

Reed, a preseason All-Big East first-team selection, made his season debut after missing the New Haven game with a hamstring injury. He finished with his fifth game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds since arriving at UConn last season. Freshmen Braylon Mullins and Jacob Furphy were out for the second game in a row.

UMass Lowell returns home to play New Haven on Monday night.

UConn is back on campus to play Columbia on Monday night.