Top News

Ilia Malinin
Ilia Malinin tops World Figure Skating Championships short program with historic skate
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
Orioles OF Tyler O’Neill homers on opening day for sixth straight year, extending own record
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round One
Charley Hull gets up at 2:30 a.m., has vigorous work out, shoots 63 to lead Ford Championship

Top Clips

oly_fsmen_worlds_iliamalinin_250327.jpg
Malinin makes history at worlds, leads after short
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_250327.jpg
HLs: McIlroy even after Round 1 of Houston Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tony Skinn agrees to contract extension as George Mason’s basketball coach

  
Published March 27, 2025 05:43 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason basketball coach Tony Skinn has agreed to a one-year contract extension that ties the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year to the school through the 2029-30 season.

The university announced the deal Thursday.

Skinn, a player on the George Mason team that reached the 2006 Final Four, coached the Patriots to a share of the conference’s regular-season title and an NIT victory this season.

He is 47-21 in his two seasons at the school, including 27-9 this season.