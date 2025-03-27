Tony Skinn agrees to contract extension as George Mason’s basketball coach

FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason basketball coach Tony Skinn has agreed to a one-year contract extension that ties the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year to the school through the 2029-30 season.

The university announced the deal Thursday.

Skinn, a player on the George Mason team that reached the 2006 Final Four, coached the Patriots to a share of the conference’s regular-season title and an NIT victory this season.

He is 47-21 in his two seasons at the school, including 27-9 this season.