AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round
Cam Davis cards crazy birdie at Pebble’s 4th hole after landing wedge shot on fellow pro’s ball
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Glendale, Chase Sexton wins
Wake Forest holds court, beats Pitt for seventh straight time at Joel Coliseum, 76-74

  
Published February 1, 2025 03:35 PM
Feb 1, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA;Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Cameron Hildreth (6) reacts during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ty-Laur Johnson converted six straight free throws in the final 22 seconds and Wake Forest held off Pittsburgh 76-74 on Saturday for its seventh consecutive home-court win over the Panthers.

Pitt came into the game having beaten the Demon Deacons in three of the last four meetings, including an ACC tournament win that ended Wake Forest’s season. But the Panthers have not won at Lawrence Joel Coliseum since joining the ACC for the 2013-14 season.

Pitt (14-7, 5-5) held a 36-34 lead at the break and Damian Dunn drilled a 3 to start the second half for a 39-34 lead. The Demon Deacons (16-6, 8-3) answered with an 11-0 run that featured two 3-pointers by Johnson and another from Cameron Hildreth off a Johnson feed. Ishmael Leggett’s two free throws at 2:22 pulled Pitt even at 65 but Hunter Sallis drilled a 3 and Johnson found Hildreth for a fastbreak layup for a five-point lead with under a minute left. Johnson then held off the Panthers from the line.

Hildreth hit 7 of 12 shots, was 3 for 3 from deep and made 7 of 7 from the line to lead Wake Forest with 24 points while dishing four assists. Johnson was 8 for 8 from the line and finished with 16 points and Sallis added 13. The Deacons came into the game shooting 28% from behind the arc but hit 8 of 19 (42.1%).

Dunn hit three 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to lead the Panthers, who shot 20 for 20 from the free throw line. Leggett scored had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jaland Lowe added 14 points with five boards.

Wake Forest plays at Stanford on Wednesday. Pitt hosts Virginia on Monday.