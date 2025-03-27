What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Sweet 16 and more

There has been a lot of talk about this year’s men’s NCAA Tournament being chalky. Whether it is because of NIL and the transfer portal, as some have suggested, or it’s a random occurrence, there haven’t been as many upsets and Cinderella runs this year.

It’s fair to miss those shocking results, but there are two sides to every coin. With more proven, talented teams remaining in the field, the slate of games in the Sweet 16 promises to be stellar.

Outside of Arkansas, the lone double-digit seed remaining in the field, none of the Sweet 16 teams ranked outside the top 26 in KenPom’s rankings entering the tournament. That is a very high concentration of elite teams, and even John Calipari’s Razorbacks boast a lot of talent. Multiple games between good-to-great teams is a recipe for drama and great basketball; read on for the full broadcast schedule of the men’s Sweet 16.

What Men’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Thursday, March 27th

(2) Alabama vs. (6) BYU – 7:09 p.m., on CBS

(1) Florida vs. (4) Maryland – 7:39 p.m., on TBS

(1) Duke vs. (4) Arizona – 9:39 p.m., on CBS

(3) Texas Tech vs. (10) Arkansas – 10:09 p.m., on TBS

Friday, March 28th

(2) Michigan State vs. (6) Ole Miss – 7:09 p.m., on CBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Tennessee – 7:39 p.m., on TBS

(1) Auburn vs. (5) Michigan – 9:39 p.m., on CBS

(1) Houston vs. (4) Purdue – 10:09 p.m., on TBS

Remaining Men’s March Madness 2025 schedule

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 5

Championship Game: April 7

First Four — Scores and Results

(16) Alabama State 70, (16) Saint Francis 68

(11) North Carolina 95, (11) San Diego State 68

(16) Mount St. Mary’s 83, (16) American 72

(11) Xavier 86, (11) Texas 80

NCAA Tournament First Round — Scores and Results

Thursday, March 20th (Round of 64)

(9) Creighton 89, (8) Louisville 75

(4) Purdue 75, (13) High Point 63

(3) Wisconsin 85, (14) Montana 66

(1) Houston 78, (16) SIU Edwardsville 40

(1) Auburn 83, (16) Alabama State 63

(12) McNeese 69, (5) Clemson 67

(6) BYU 80, (11) VCU 71

(8) Gonzaga 89, (9) Georgia 68

(2) Tennessee 77, (15) Wofford 62

(10) Arkansas 79, (7) Kansas 72

(4) Texas A&M 80, (13) Yale 71

(11) Drake 67, (6) Missouri 57

(7) UCLA 72, (10) Utah State 47

(2) St. John’s 83, (15) Omaha 53

(5) Michigan 68, (12) UC San Diego 65

(3) Texas Tech 82, (14) UNC Wilmington 72

Friday, March 21st (Round of 64)

(9) Baylor 75, (8) Mississippi State 72

(2) Alabama 90, (15) Robert Morris 81

(3) Iowa State 82, (14) Lipscomb 55

(12) Colorado State 78, (5) Memphis 70

(1) Duke 93, (16) Mount St. Mary’s 49

(7) Saint Mary’s 59, (10) Vanderbilt 56

(6) Ole Miss 71, (11) North Carolina 64

(4) Maryland 81, (13) Grand Canyon 49

(1) Florida 95, (16) Norfolk State 69

(3) Kentucky 76, (14) Troy 57

(10) New Mexico 75, (7) Marquette 66

(4) Arizona 93, (13) Akron 65

(8) UConn 67, (9) Oklahoma 59

(6) Illinois 86, (11) Xavier 73

(2) Michigan State 87, (15) Bryant 62

(5) Oregon 81, (12) Liberty 52

NCAA Tournament Second Round — Scores and Results

Saturday, March 22nd (Round of 32)

(4) Purdue 76, (12) McNeese 62

(10) Arkansas 75, (2) St. John’s 66

(5) Michigan 91, (4) Texas A&M 79

(3) Texas Tech 77, (11) Drake 64

(1) Auburn 82, (9) Creighton 70

(6) BYU 91, (3) Wisconsin

(1) Houston 81, (8) Gonzaga76

(2) Tennessee 67, (7) UCLA 58

Sunday, March 23rd (Round of 32)

(1) Florida 77, (8) UConn 75

(1) Duke 89, (9) Baylor 66

(3) Kentucky 84, (6) Illinois 75

(2) Alabama 80, (7) Saint Mary’s 66

(4) Maryland 72, (12) Colorado State 71

(6) Ole Miss 91, (3) Iowa State 78

(2) Michigan State 71, (10) New Mexico 63

(4) Arizona 87, (5) Oregon 83