Four-star DB Elijah Dotson flips to Michigan
Ace Bailey’s 23 points leads No. 24 Rutgers over Merrimack 74-63
No. 2 Ohio State loses center Seth McLaughlin to Achilles tendon injury

Four-star DB Elijah Dotson flips to Michigan
Ace Bailey’s 23 points leads No. 24 Rutgers over Merrimack 74-63
No. 2 Ohio State loses center Seth McLaughlin to Achilles tendon injury

All Scores

Williams, Agbo score 20 points apiece, USC beats San Jose State 82-68

  
Published November 21, 2024 12:56 AM

LOS ANGELES — Terrence Williams II and Chibuzo Agbo scored 20 points apiece, Wesley Yates III added 14 Wednesday night and Southern California beat San Jose State 82-68.

Matt Knowling finished with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting with eight rebounds and five assists for USC (4-1).

Josh Uduje made 5 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting overall for San Jose State (1-4) and Will McClendon added 18 points, including four 3s.

Williams converted a three-point play that gave USC the lead for good amid a 13-2 run that made it 23-18 when Williams hit a jumper to cap the spurt with 7:50 left in the first half. Latrell Davis hit a 3-pointer that trimmed SJSU’s deficit to 33-31 with 2:55 to go until halftime but the Trojans scored nine of the next 11 points — including four by Williams — before Robert Vaihola made a layup for the Spartans to make it 42-35 at intermission.

USC scored 10 consecutive points early in the second half to make it 52-37 when Knowling made a jumper in the paint with 15:59 to play and led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Trojans, who shot 62% (16 of 26) in the second half, made 32 of 56 (57%) from the field, hit 10 of 22 (45%) from 3-point range.

USC had its three-game win streak to open the season snapped with a 71-66 loss to Cal at home on Sunday.