Zapala scores season-high 15 points as No. 18 Michigan State holds off Ohio State 69-62

  
Published January 4, 2025 01:07 AM
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan State Spartans center Szymon Zapala (10) blocks the shot of Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) in the first half at Value City Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.

Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Szymon Zapala scored a season-high 15 points and No. 18 Michigan State made 8 of 10 free throws to hold off Ohio State 69-62 on Friday night for its third straight win to start Big Ten play.

Zapala fueled a 12-0 run to build a 14-point lead for the Spartans (12-2, 3-0). However, the Buckeyes rallied as John Mobley Jr. hit a 3 and Bruce Thornton followed with a jumper with 8:47 left to go up, 50-49.

Ohio State (9-5, 1-2) then committed turnovers on three straight possessions. After Thornton’s second turnover in under a minute Xavier Booker drove the length of the floor for a three-point play. Tre Holloman drilled a 3 and Booker dunked to give Michigan State a 57-50 lead. Micah Parrish hit two 3-pointers and Mobley added a third, but the Spartans finished hitting 8 of 10 from the line.

Jaden Akins was 5 for 6 from the free-throw line, hitting 3 of 4 in the final minute, to finish with 14 points for Michigan State. Coen Carr was 7 for 8 at the line and added 11 points. Jaxon Kohler grabbed 10 rebounds.

Parrish was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points to lead Ohio State. Thornton finished with 10 points.

Takeaways

Michigan State was able to attack the rim consistently.

Ohio State shot 36.7% from the floor at home, hitting 22 of 60 from the field including 7 of 27 on 3s.

Key moment

After Ohio State used a 7-0 run to take a 50-49 lead, Booker turned a turnover by Thornton into a three-point play to put the Spartans back in front.

Key stat

Michigan State scored 56 of its 69 points either in the paint or from the free-throw line.

Up next

Michigan State hosts Washington on Thursday, and Ohio State plays at Minnesota on Monday.