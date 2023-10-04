MLB Playoffs Live Blog: Wednesday, October 4th

It’s day two of the MLB playoffs and the Rotoworld baseball crew is here to walk you through every inning of every game. We’ll keep you updated on the key action while also mixing in our own takeaways, analysis, predictions, and throwing in a few humors GIFs and nasty swinging strike clips.

It should be a good time, so keep this page open on your browser for all FOUR MLB playoff games today.

TODAY’S MLB PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

3:00 PM: Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays (Texas leads 1-0)

4:30 PM: Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins (Minnesota leads 1-0)

7:00 PM: Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers (Arizona leads 1-0)

8:00 PM: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (Philadelphia leads 1-0)