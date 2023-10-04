MLB Playoffs Live Blog: Wednesday, October 4th
The Rotoworld baseball crew keeps you up to date on everything happening in today’s playoff action
It’s day two of the MLB playoffs and the Rotoworld baseball crew is here to walk you through every inning of every game. We’ll keep you updated on the key action while also mixing in our own takeaways, analysis, predictions, and throwing in a few humors GIFs and nasty swinging strike clips.
It should be a good time, so keep this page open on your browser for all FOUR MLB playoff games today.
TODAY’S MLB PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
3:00 PM: Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays (Texas leads 1-0)
4:30 PM: Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins (Minnesota leads 1-0)
7:00 PM: Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers (Arizona leads 1-0)
8:00 PM: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
The Tampa Bay Rays defense was a big talking point after Game 1 in which they made four errors. Just two batters into Game 2, their defense is again causing some problems.
Corey Seager drilled a ball to center field and new Tampa Bay center fielder Manuel Margot got a bad read and then seemed to stumble backpedaling to make the catch. As a result, the ball fell to the ground for a double.
Margot with a brutal misplay four pitches in pic.twitter.com/DuDzR2Crsa— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 4, 2023
Luckily for Tampa Bay, Zach Eflin was about to get a pop out to first base and then a groundout to shortstop to get out of the inning without any runs.
Here are the starting lineups for Game 2 of the Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays.
TEXAS RANGERS
Texas will roll out the same lineup that they won Game 1 with. A big story for the Rangers will be the health of Game 2 starter Nathan Eovaldi. Since coming back from injury, Eovaldi has a 9.30 ERA in 20.1 September innings. His four-seam velocity is down to just 94 mph, and he’s not close to the same pitcher we saw earlier in the year.
TAMPA BAY RAYS
#Rays lineup vs. #Rangers, with Margot in CF rather than Siri pic.twitter.com/v8XKrqYIXZ— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 4, 2023
Josh Lowe will start in right field and bat cleanup for Tampa Bay after sitting out Game 1 with left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound. Manuel Margot also enters the lineup for Jose Siri, who had returned from injury to play in Game 1 but may not be 100% healthy.
The rest of the lineup is exactly the same.