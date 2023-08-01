 Skip navigation
Sam Burns
DFS Dish: Wyndham Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Christian McCaffrey
Fantasy Football RB Tiers for 2023: Will McCaffrey be Dethroned?
oly_swm100fr_adrianlondongold_1920x1080.jpg
Nathan Adrian, now in his pool for different reasons, ponders one more Olympic Trials

nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoals_230801.jpg
Every goal from the Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pft_gridgame_230801.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring LAR, CAR, DAL, PHI
nbc_dps_usportugalrecap_230801.jpg
World has caught up to USWNT, just like basketball

MLB Washington Nationals Amos Willingham

Amos
Willingham

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
Candelario, one of the top hitters on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, is batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games in a resurgent performance.
After trading Scherzer to Texas, GM Billy Eppler says the Mets are not rebuilding
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals
Trades could open new fantasy bullpen options