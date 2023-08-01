Skip navigation
League
MLB
NFL
Date
MLB
Washington Nationals
Amos Willingham
AW
Amos
Willingham
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
Candelario, one of the top hitters on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, is batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games in a resurgent performance.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
After trading Scherzer to Texas, GM Billy Eppler says the Mets are not rebuilding
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mets trade closer David Robertson to Marlins for two minor leaguers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Trades could open new fantasy bullpen options
